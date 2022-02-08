India Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021 – 2030

The India lithium-ion battery component market held a market value of USD 2,441.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,549.9 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They are quite commonly used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. It also has numerous applications in the military and aerospace sectors.

The market is witnessing double-digit growth owing to the factors such as increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales and rising adoption of consumer electronics. Furthermore, rapid acceleration in supporting domestic industry of EV in India is also anticipated to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by the heavy reliance on imports of lithium-ion batteries and the availability of limited technical information about them. Furthermore, safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of spent batteries are also estimated to hinder market growth. Growth Influencers: Increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales



The main source of power for electric vehicles is lithium-ion batteries. The rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to the increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of non-electric vehicles is expected to boost the market growth. The sales of electric vehicles are rapidly rising owing to their high popularity as they have very fewer maintenance costs as compared to their counterparts and they are also energy savings. According to ETAuto.com, in India, 121,170 units of electric vehicles were sold between January to July 2021, as compared to 119,647 electric vehicles sold in whole of 2020. Due to these factors, electric vehicles are considered the future of the automobile industry, hence also boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.



Increasing adoption of consumer electronics

Lithium-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, digital cameras, and power tools, among others. Since the demand for high battery power for the wireless device is continuously increasing; the demand for lithium-ion batteries is also rapidly increasing. Other examples of consumer electronics, using lithium-ion batteries include, wearable devices, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, VR & AR devices, and gaming consoles, among others. Rising demand for all these devices is expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview: The India lithium-ion battery component market is segmented into type, power capacity, application, and form/design.

By Type,

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

The lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 36% owing to its growing adoption in video cameras, laptops, mobile phones, and other such modern electronic gadgets. The lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 38.5% during the projected period owing to its high usage in solar energy installations, power tools, and electric vehicles, among others.

By Application,

Consumer Electronics OEMs

Smartphones

Laptops

UPS Systems

Smart Cameras

Smart Watches

Smart Glasses

Smart Textiles

Others

Automotive OEMs

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Utilities

Industrial OEMs

Military

Industrial Equipment

Medical

Marine

Telecommunication

Mining

Forklifts

Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

The automotive OEMs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 35.3% owing to the rising applications of lithium-ion batteries in battery-driven vehicles. The consumer electronic OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market and within this segment; the smartphones segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 450 million by 2024. Within the industrial OEMs segment, the marine segment is estimated to cross a market size of USD 12.5 million by 2023.

By Power Capacity,

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

The more than 60,000 mAH segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for batteries of this capacity in automotives. The 0-300 mAH segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 1200 million by 2023.

By Form/Design,

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

The pouch segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for pouch-shaped lithium-ion batteries. The prismatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the India lithium-ion battery component market is divided into North India, South India, East India, and West India.

The South India region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region, owing to the presence of a large information technology industry in this region. The region consists of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. North India consists of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana.



The West India region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the presence of many manufacturing plants in this region. West India consists of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The East India region consists of West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam. West Bengal is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 43.6 million by 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Local players operating in the India lithium-ion battery component market include ISRO, Amara Raja Group, HBL Power Systems Limited, EON Electric Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Mercom Capital Group, LLC, Tata Chemicals, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., among others.

Global players operating in the lithium-ion battery component market include BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, Hitachi Corporation, Johnson Controls, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

Major 4 players in the market hold approximately 47% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, LG Chem acquired LG Electronics separation membrane business in order to strengthen its position as the largest general battery material company.

