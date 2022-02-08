Furfural Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 – 2030

The global furfural market held a market value of USD 457.4 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 840.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. Around 390.31 kilo tons of furfural was sold in 2022.

Furfural is an organic compound, which is used for manufacturing plastics, inks, adhesives, antacids, fungicides, nematicides, flavouring compounds, and fertilizers. The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand of furfuryl alcohol by various industries.

Furthermore, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing nations are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, outdated manufacturing technologies for furfural production, which result in low yields of furfural and availability of crude oil-based alternatives are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted as various market players are heavily dependent on China for procuring raw materials.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for furfuryl alcohol from various industries

The demand for furfuryl alcohol in various industries is fuelling the market growth. It is used in manufacturing of furfuryl alcohol, levulinic acid, and tetrahydrofuran as a solvent. It has various commercial applications, such as used as fragrance in personal care products, food flavoring, and pesticides. Its demand is increasing due to its properties such as rapid absorption as well as elimination after dermal, oral, and inhalation exposures.

Segments Overview:

The global furfural market is segmented into raw material, application, and end user.

By Raw Material,

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

The corncob segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 32% owing to versatile nature and use in manufacturing various chemical products and biofuels. The sugarcane bagasse segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.4% as it improves oxidation stability and viscosity index, among other features.

By Application,

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

The furfuryl alcohol segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of about 43% owing to its increasing usage in tanks, containers, valves, and lines for avoiding potential leakage. The resins segment is estimated to surpass a volume size of around 60 kilo tons by 2025 owing to its high usage in the foundry industry. The agricultural raw materials segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By End User,

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cements Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

The petroleum refineries segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to owing to high adoption of furfural in this industry. The cements industry is estimated to witness a market volume of around 30 kilo tons by 2023. The energy sector segment is expected to reach a market size of about USD 40 million in 2027.

Regional Overview

By region, the global furfural market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share owing to growing focus of various market players on manufacturing furfuryl alcohol by using furfural manufactured in their manufacturing plants.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9% owing to the rapidly growing petroleum refineries and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global furfural market include Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd., Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd., Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Hebeichem, International Furan Chemicals B.V., KRBL, Lenzing AG, NC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbH, Pennakem, Silvateam S.p.a., Transfuran Chemicals, Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Zibo Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 44%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2017, Lenzing Group opened its new application innovation center in Hong Kong.

