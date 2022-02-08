Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

The global Wastewater Treatment market in 2021 was valued at USD 250.38 Billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% from 2021 to 2030.The market is expected to be driven by the continuously rising population and urbanization increase demand to regulate wastewater is also anticipated to boost market growth. Moreover, increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation are also expected to boost the market growth. However, ageing infrastructure in developed countries and high installation, equipment & operations costs are anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.

The market is divided on the basis of offerings and application. Based on offerings, the technologies segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and the services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the projected period. On the basis of application, the municipal segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate of 7.72% over the forecast period



Based on region, the global Wastewater Treatment market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of major players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.62% owing to adoption of advanced technologies for wastewater treatment.



The approximate market share of the major 18 players in the market is about 80%. Prominent players in the global Wastewater Treatment market include Suez Environnement S.A., Xylem, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. S r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Orenco Systems, Inc., Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., Outotec Oyj, Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., and Other Prominent Players.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market



 In October 2021, Pentair acquired Pleatco for about USD 255 million. Pleatco deals in manufacturing water filtration and clean air technologies for spa, pool, and industrial air customers.

 In July 2021, Kurita collaborated with Toshiba in the field of water treatment for power plants and aimed towards development of services enabling stable wastewater treatment operation as well as reduction of environmental impact.

 In June 2021, Xylem, Inc. collaborated with Americares for delivering clean water along with sanitation services to more than 3.5 million people and help to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

 In February 2021, 3M announced investing USD 1 billion over the next 2 decades for reducing water usage by 25% and its facilities, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and returning higher water quality for the environment after using in its manufacturing operations.



Segment Coverage



By Offerings

• Services

o Designing & Engineering Consult

o Building & Installation Services

o Operation & Process Control

o Maintenance Service

o Others

• Technologies

o Membrane Separation

 Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

 Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

 Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

 Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

 Others

o Activated Sludge

o Clarification

o Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

o Chlorination

o Industrial Demineralization

o Sludge Drying

o Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

o Sludge Digestion

o Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

o Others

• Treatment Chemicals

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

o Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

o Antifoam Chemicals

o Ph Conditioners

o Others



By Application

• Municipal

• Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

o Power

o Energy

o Pulp and Paper

o Mining

o Petrochemical

o Semiconductors

o Others

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Wastewater Treatment Market



Chapter 4. Global Wastewater Treatment Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Water and wastewater treatment market size worldwide

4.2.2. Wastewater Treatment Cost in main areas

4.2.3. Various Equipment for wastewater treatment

4.2.3.1. Pipes and Fittings

4.2.3.2. Pumps

4.2.3.3. Filters

4.2.3.4. Valves and Controls

4.2.3.5. Blowers

4.2.3.6. Others

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 – 2030

4.7.2. Price Trend Analysis, By Product

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Offerings

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

5.2.1. Services

5.2.1.1. Designing & Engineering Consult

5.2.1.2. Building & Installation Services

5.2.1.3. Operation & Process Control

5.2.1.4. Maintenance Service

5.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2. Technologies

5.2.2.1. Membrane Separation

5.2.2.1.1. Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

5.2.2.1.2. Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

5.2.2.1.3. Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

5.2.2.1.4. Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

5.2.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2.2. Activated Sludge

5.2.2.3. Clarification

5.2.2.4. Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

5.2.2.5. Chlorination

5.2.2.6. Industrial Demineralization

5.2.2.7. Sludge Drying

5.2.2.8. Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

5.2.2.9. Sludge Digestion

5.2.2.10. Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

5.2.2.11. Others

5.2.3. Treatment Chemicals

5.2.3.1. Coagulants & Flocculants

5.2.3.2. Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

5.2.3.3. Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

5.2.3.4. Antifoam Chemicals

5.2.3.5. Ph Conditioners

5.2.3.6. Others



Chapter 6. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1. Municipal

6.2.2. Industrial

6.2.2.1. Manufacturing

6.2.2.2. Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

6.2.2.3. Power

6.2.2.4. Energy

6.2.2.5. Pulp and Paper

6.2.2.6. Mining

6.2.2.7. Petrochemical

6.2.2.8. Semiconductors

6.2.2.9. Others



Chapter 7. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Region

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1. North America

7.2.1.1. The U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.2.1. The UK

7.2.2.2. Germany

7.2.2.3. France

7.2.2.4. Italy

7.2.2.5. Spain

7.2.2.6. Poland

7.2.2.7. Russia

7.2.2.8. Rest of Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1. China

7.2.3.2. India

7.2.3.3. Japan

7.2.3.4. South Korea

7.2.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

7.2.3.6. ASEAN

7.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.4.1. UAE

7.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.2.4.3. South Africa

7.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

7.2.5. South America

7.2.5.1. Argentina

7.2.5.2. Brazil

7.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 8. North America Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. By Offerings

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country



Chapter 9. Europe Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1. By Offerings

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country



Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

10.2.1. By Offerings

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country



Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

11.2.1. By Offerings

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country



Chapter 12. South America Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Bn)

12.2.1. By Offerings

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Country



Chapter 13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

13.1. Suez Environnement S.A.

13.2. Xylem, Inc.

13.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

13.4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

13.5. 3M Company, Inc.

13.6. Pentair plc

13.7. United Utilities Group P.L.C.

13.8. Kingspan Water & Energy

13.9. The Dow Chemical Company

13.10. Kemira Oyj

13.11. Calgon Carbon Corporation

13.12. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

13.13. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

13.14. Trojan Technologies Inc.

13.15. Aquatech International Corporation

13.16. ASIO, spol. s r.o.

13.17. Orenco Systems, Inc.

13.18. Scinor Water America, L.L.C.

13.19. Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.

13.20. Outotec Oyj

13.21. BASF SE

13.22. Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc.

13.23. Other Prominent Players

