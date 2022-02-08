Taiwan charity extends helping hand to poor family whose main bread earner just passed away

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A charity affiliated with a temple in Miaoli County has provided timely support to a family whose primary bread earner just passed away during the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday.

Dahu Shenghsien Temple Association Chairman Chiu Hsiang-yu (邱祥瑀) told CNA on Tuesday (Feb. 8) that the charity learned that a 39-year-old Tai'an Township resident surnamed Hsieh (謝) passed away on Feb. 2, so he went to visit Hsieh’s family during the holiday.

During the visit, Chiu found out that Hsieh had been a single father and earlier rented a house in Zhuolan Township, where he worked as a deliveryman while raising three elementary school children, the CNA report said.

Hsieh got divorced two years ago, and since then his health had gone downhill due to a pancreatitis condition, Chiu said, adding that the single father had not been able to work before the LNY holiday, so he moved back to his hometown in Tai’an with his children.

Hsieh left behind three young children and his mother, who makes a meager living by working odd jobs, the charity’s chairman said. As he could not bear to see the difficult situation the children were facing, he sprang to action despite the fact that it was during the traditional holiday and contacted association members to raise funds for the coffin, religious rites and other expenses needed for Hsieh’s funeral, per CNA.

At the same time he was also collecting monetary donations to provide mainly for the three children’s living and education expenses in the future. Currently, the association has raised NT$170,000 (US$6,120), per CNA.



(Dahu Shenghsien Temple Association photo)