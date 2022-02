People wearing face masks and queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tsuen Wan of Hong Kong, Chin... People wearing face masks and queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tsuen Wan of Hong Kong, China February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong will limit public gatherings to two people and close sites such as churches and hair salons, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as the Asian financial hub battles a growing coronavirus outbreak that has caused record infections.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to Feb. 24, Lam told a media briefing. These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.