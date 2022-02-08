Japan halts shipment of black rockfish caught off Fukushima over radiation

Workers sort fishes after a fishing operation at Matsukawaura fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan April 12, 2021, in this photo taken by... Workers sort fishes after a fishing operation at Matsukawaura fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan April 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Picture taken April 12, 2021. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the suspension of shipments of black rockfish caught off Fukushima prefecture after radiation exceeding an upper limit was detected in a catch late last month.

The development comes on the heels of an announcement by Taiwan that it would relax a ban on food imports from Japan put in place after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The suspension means the targetted fish would not be shipped, regardless of the destination, a ministry official said.