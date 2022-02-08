First in Taiwan: Kaohsiung iBus app shows level of crowdedness on buses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City has included a function in its iBus app allowing users to check how crowded public buses are running in the city utilizing the installation of a 4G network.

The 4G network in the bus is able to transmit the number of passengers on the bus detected by the ticket machine to the bus real-time information system, and the levels of crowdedness on the bus will be indicated by a color code, with green representing comfortable space between passengers and red indicating crowding, CNA reported.

Passengers are able to see clearly how crowded it is on each of the buses servicing the routes they intend to take by checking the crowdedness level in the iBus app before leaving home.

Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau Director-General Chang Shu-chuan (張淑娟) said that the inclusion of the crowdedness indicators in the iBus app is inspired by public transportation systems in some foreign countries, which provide levels of crowdedness among passengers.

The methods of grading levels of crowdedness and presenting them will be reviewed on a rolling basis in order to better serve the needs of passengers, Chang added.

She went on to say that the new function not only works well to facilitate social distancing during an epidemic, but the data it gathers will also be used to adjust bus frequencies and enhance service quality in the future, per CNA.