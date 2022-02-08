Taiwan, Guatemalan foreign ministers pledge to deepen bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (Feb. 8) congratulated his Guatemalan counterpart Mario Bucaro on his new post.

Wu made a phone call to Bucaro expressing his eagerness to deepen Taiwan-Guatemala bilateral relations. He also extended gratitude on behalf of the Taiwan government and people for the Central American country’s firm support for Taiwan's international participation, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Bucaro said that Taiwan and Guatemala are like-minded nations that share the universal values of freedom and democracy. He also affirmed the achievements of bilateral cooperation and expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for providing assistance to the country.

He said he hoped to continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and exchanges between the two foreign ministries.

The Guatemalan foreign minister emphasized that he is willing to continue to speak out for Taiwan in the international community so that the world can understand Taiwan's global contributions and the status it deserves.

Additionally, Bucaro extended greetings on behalf of President Alejandro Giammatte to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Taiwanese. He invited Tsai and Wu to visit Guatemala at any time. Wu also welcomed Giammatte and Bucaro to visit Taiwan to deepen the friendship between the two countries.