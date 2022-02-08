Alexa
Deputy mayor says Fukushima food must be kept separate in Taipei supermarkets

Huang foresees food from Fukushima being treated similarly to ractopamine-containing pork

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 17:48
Huang Shan-shan.

Huang Shan-shan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said on Tuesday (Feb. 8) that the city government will require vendors and supermarkets to keep food from Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture in specially labeled areas after the central government announced the lifting of restrictions on food from the region.

Huang said the issue has been debated for a long time and that Taiwanese are psychologically ready to handle it, but she stressed that source management and clear labeling must not be compromised, according to a CNA report. Huang acknowledged the diplomatic significance of the issue for Taiwan yet said the government must ensure the population’s food safety concerns are taken care of.

Huang recalled traveling to Hokkaido in 2019 and seeing how supermarkets there labeled agricultural products by region. “If Japan can do it, why can’t we?” she asked.

She also pointed to the ractopamine pork issue, saying Taipei City had requested supermarkets set up a "non-ractopamine pork zone” to protect consumers’ freedom of choice. The same will be done with Fukushima food products, she indicated.

Taiwan banned food from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Huang criticized the central government for “doing whatever it wants while hitting the people with surprise attacks,” and she suggested Taiwan’s democracy still has a long way to go.
Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei
Taiwan reaffirms food safety as top priority for imported Japanese food
Plan to shed authoritarian image of Taiwan's Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall soon to be unveiled
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for 'Taiwan losing its way'
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
