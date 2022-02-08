Spring-like weather in store for Taiwan this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a cold spell brought lows of below 10 degrees Celsius to some areas of western Taiwan in the past few days, temperatures slowly began rising on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and sunny, spring-like weather is forecast across the country this weekend, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Tuesday (Feb. 8).

By Tuesday morning, clouds associated with the cold front had moved past Taiwan and rainfall had decreased, giving way to partly sunny skies across the country, with scattered showers only in mountainous areas and along the east coast, CNA cited the meteorologist as saying.

As the current cold wave is weaker than the previous one, daytime temperatures are cool in northern Taiwan and comfortable in the central and southern parts of the country.

The western coast is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday (Feb. 9), with scattered showers forecast along the north coast and east coasts, according to Wu.

Humidity will increase slightly from Wednesday night (Feb. 9) to Thursday (Feb. 10), with occasional brief rainfall forecast north of Taoyuan and on the east coast and mostly sunny skies for the area south of Hsinchu.

Temperatures will be cool in northern Taiwan and comfortable in the central and southern regions from Wednesday to Thursday. The mercury will gradually rise from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 11-13), with pleasant weather expected across most of the island and scattered rains possible on the east coast.

Another weather front will arrive from Sunday night and stay until Monday (Feb. 14), bringing rain to the north and dropping temperatures across the country, the meteorologist said, adding that the weather will improve again starting Monday afternoon.