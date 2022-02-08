Alexa
Taiwanese actor cast in Disney+ series alongside Michelle Yeoh

Fantastical series ‘American Born Chinese’ helmed by ‘Sang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/02/08 17:09
Liu Ching, part of the ensemble cast of "Wit Campus Life," is set to star in "American Born Chinese." (Facebook, Liu Ching ph...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Liu Ching (劉敬), a rising star in Taiwan’s television industry, has been cast in a Disney+ series alongside Michelle Yeoh (楊紫瓊) and Daniel Wu (吳彥祖).

Shortly after Liu’s performance in Taiwanese Netflix drama “Light the Night” bolstered the emerging actor’s popularity, he will be starring in “American Born Chinese,” which was adapted from Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name. The show is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s “Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” in which Yeoh also starred.

Liu is set to play Wei-Chen, protagonist Jin Wang’s friend who has just moved to the U.S. with a mysterious identity and hidden powers. Yeoh plays Wei-chen’s “unassuming auntie” who helps him “navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion,” per Deadline.

Wu plays Sun Wukong, the “Monkey King… who enters our world in search of his son,” Deadline reported. Production is set to begin in Los Angeles this month.

When asked how he felt about joining the production of “American Born Chinese,” Liu said he was overjoyed and deeply honored by the opportunity. “I am so thankful to the director, the writer, and the casting team for choosing me,” he said.

The first up-and-coming actor from Taiwan to be cast in a Disney series produced in the U.S., Liu added, “So many people, including my company TVBS, invested so much time and effort into helping me overcome major and new challenges to make this happen, and I am truly grateful.”

Liu made his debut as an actor in 2020 and has gone on to play prominent and leading roles in Taiwanese shows such as “Wei Was Back, After He Left," and “Wit Campus Life,” in addition to “Light the Night.” In his childhood, Liu took up taekwondo, training rigorously and winning multiple awards before he switched tracks to an acting career.
