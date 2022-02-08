President Tsai insists Taiwan will not import nuclear food from Japan

President Tsai says no food contaminated by nuclear radiation will enter Taiwan. President Tsai says no food contaminated by nuclear radiation will enter Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to new safeguards, Taiwan would not see contaminated food from Japan entering the country, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) insisted Tuesday (Feb. 8), just hours after her government announced the lifting of an import ban on food from five prefectures affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The end of the import ban on food and agricultural products from the prefectures of Fukushima, Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki, and Tochigi will not be complete, as mushrooms and the meat of wild animals including wild birds will still be barred.

Health officials will conduct batch-by-batch border inspections, while importers will also have to present certificates of origin and radiation inspection certificates. Mushrooms, seafood, and tea from adjacent regions will also be subject to similar measures.

Tsai said the new standards for the food products from Japan were more stringent than those set by the United States, the European Union, and the international Codex Alimentarius commission, UDN reported. She also emphasized that apart from Taiwan, only China had still been banning food imports from the Fukushima region.

Last year’s referendums, which saw the rejection of a ban on the import of pork treated with the leanness drug ractopamine, proved that the Taiwanese people were prepared to accept international standards and ready to join the global trade network, Tsai said. The ending of food import bans has been seen as a move toward Taiwan’s membership of groups like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), in which Japan plays a major role.