Out-of-home Coffee Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030

Out-of-home Coffee Market is valued at approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.92% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The number of working-age people, the growing prevalence of coffee shops, rising disposable income, and increased urbanization have all contributed to the growth of the out-of-home coffee industry. Certain developments are expected to emerge in the industry such as rising food and beverage e-commerce retail sales, the demand for instant coffee, and technical advances. For instance, in 2019, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc announced the introduction of the K-Duo portfolio, a revolutionary line of coffee makers that combines single-serve and drip coffee features. The K-Duo portfolio contains three cutting-edge coffee makers, each with exclusive features and price points, allowing coffee enthusiasts to choose the brewer that best suits their lifestyle and budget.

Moreover, the arrival of premium stores from firms such as Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Starbucks Corporation, and Barista Coffee Co Ltd, among others, is credited with increasing coffee popularity and thereby fueling demand growth. Furthermore, by developing an appealing and calming ambiance, these establishments have added an experiential aspect to coffee drinking. Changing work habits of business executives are also driving demand for such coffee shops/cafes, which have amenities such as free Wi-Fi, entertainment areas, and other amenities.

For instance, in 2020, Tchibo introduced ground and whole bean coffee brands with dark, medium, and light roasts in the United States. In Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin, the drugs will be sold at Jewel, Hy-Vee, and other stores. However, unstable climate conditions and harmful side effects, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Out-of-home Coffee Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leadingregion across the world in terms of market share due to rising trend of coffee consumption in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing working population across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Neste SA

JAB Holding Company Srl

The JM Smucker Company

Luigi Lavazza SpA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Starbucks Corporation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Tchibo GmbH

Dunkin’ Brands Group

Tata Global Beverages

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Roasted Coffee

Instant/Soluble Coffee

Portioned Coffee

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Out-of-home Coffee Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

