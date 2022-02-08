Pay TV Market – Growth Research by Industry Size 2021: New Innovations with Business Opportunities, Covid19 Impact Analysis, Business Proposal Strategy and Global Share Forecast to 2030

Pay TV Market is valued approximately USD 227.73 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.35 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Pay TV, commonly known as subscription TV, is subscription to television services in which TV signals are encrypted by the multi-channel service provider and are decoded at the customer’s end through the means of a set-up box. The growth in the household expenditure on entertainment services and advent of the new technologies in Pay TV as well as monitor displays show an incredible potential and future growth for Pay TV market. The pandemic has also contributed to increase in screen time of people at home, and Pay TV is still one of the cost-effective option available to many families.

ccording to International Trade Association for Broadcast & Media Technology, number of TV households in Asia-Pacific region will increase to 970 million in 2024 from about 900 million in 2018. India and China alone will account for 80% of APAC Pay TV subscribers by 2024. Despite promising future, the arrival of OTT platforms can hamper the growth of Pay TV market. As many millennials enter the workforce, they are inclined more towards new format of digital content consumption as compared to Pay TV. But new developments like the hybrid models of OTT and IPTV shows prospects of further growth in the next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are considered for regional analysis of Global Pay Market. Due to increase in household income, growing middle-class population and rise in the trend of multiple TVs in a single house, Asia-Pacific is the most emerging market across the globe. Africa is also expected to exhibit high growth rate in the next decade due to penetration opportunities in cities and growing per capita income.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airtel Digital TV

DIRECTV

DISH Network Corporation

Dish TV India Limited

Fetch TV Pty Ltd.

Foxtel

Rostelecom PJSC

Spectrum

Tata Sky Ltd

Tricolor TV

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Cable TV

Satellite TV

IPTV

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pay TV Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

