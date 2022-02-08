Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market Size 2021 Latest Technology, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Share, Global Growth, Supply-Demand Scenario, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2025. Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Increasing use of Laptops, TVs and mobile phones and other gadgets, growing need of low power consuming electronic appliances, demand for radio frequency in power electronics, energy efficiency in consumer goods, rising use of electric vehicle are the major factors which are driving the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market. The Gallium Nitrite is basically a semiconductor that is used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), power devices and high radio frequency devices.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16795

A Gallium Nitride semiconductor has several benefits over silicon-based devices such as its operating temperature is very high, low resistance, high breakdown voltage and high-speed switching capacity that makes it a good alternative to silicon technology. With the use of Gallium Nitride, the production cost of integrated circuits has reduced. The GaN semiconductors are being used in transistors, amplifiers, diodes, switching systems, inverters and lighting industries.

Moreover, the use of GaN semiconductors are growing in Defense, aerospace application and healthcare sector. The use of gallium nitride semiconductor devices are growing in various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and telecommunication and the rising use of electric and hybrid vehicle are setting new prospects in the overall growth of the GaN semiconductors market. However, the overall manufacturing cost of GaN semiconductor is very high as compared to silicon-based semiconductor and it is a reason for obstruction of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market.

The regional analysis of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16795

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

> Opto

> Power

> RF

By Wafer Size:

> 2 – Inch

> 4 – Inch

> 6 – Inch and above

By Application:

> Power Drives

> Supply and Inverter

> RF

> Lighting and Laser

> IT & Telecommunication

By Vertical:

> Telecommunication

> Consumer

> Automotive

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cree, Samsung, Infineon, Qorvo, MACOM, Microsemi Corporation, Analog Devices, Mitsubishi Electric, Efficient Power Conversion, GaN Systems, Exagan, VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Transphorm, Navitas Semiconductor, Nichia, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Ampleon, Sumitomo Electric, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor, Epistar, RF Micro Devices Corporation, Osram Opto-semiconductors, Aixtron SE, Gallia Semiconductor, ROHM Company Limited and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16795

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com