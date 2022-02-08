Flat Panel Display Market Size 2021 Growth Factors, Strategy & Planning, Future Demands, Latest Technology, Size & Share, Key Manufacturer, Consumption, and Industry Updates

Flat Panel Display Market to reach USD 1768 million by 2025. Flat Panel Display Market valued approximately USD 1237 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The flat panel display market is developing and growing at a significant pace. The flat panel display which includes the thin and lightweight display that has been a primary consumer preference considering the past decade which includes span of 2005-2015. The utility of flat panel display is most common in the electronic devices such as televisions, desktop monitors, digital cameras, smartphones and laptops. The flat panel displays are superior to the conventional CRTs and these flat panel displays have a competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, growing contrast settings, more pixel support resolution and reduced power consumption. The enhancing consumer electronics market the flat panel display in the present scenario is witnessing significant demand on the global scenario.

The flat panel display market is mainly driven by two factors which includes the reduction in the prices of the flat panel display market since the past decade and prospering demand laptops, smartphones and HD televisions on the global scenario. The flat screen monitors which are used in the interior of the modern day vehicles which is in built with HMI technology is also supporting the growth of the flat panel display market. The flat panel display is being adopted mainly in the urban and semi urban region in comparison with the rural areas which results into the concentrated customer base. The rise in the disposable income of individuals both from the developing and developed nations is acting as a key trend in the growth of the flat panel display market.

On the basis of segmentation, flat panel display market is segmented into applications, technology and end users. The LCD segment which is component of Application segment is dominating in the present scenario owing to constantly degradation in the prices of OLED and the rising demand of the shares of the AMOLED segment that will be dominate the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the reduction in the demand for the personal computers will further result into lowering the demand of LCD monitors that in turn will augment the shares of the AMOLED segment.

The consumer electronics segment which is a component of end users is anticipated to dominate the flat panel display market during the forecasted period of 2016-2023. The rising adoption of AMOLEDs considering the smartphones, tablets and LEDs for the televisions will boost the growth of the market in the above segment. Moreover, enhancing demand for the high resolutions and high & rich color quality displays along with the enhancing demand for the Ultra-high definition LCD TVs will also boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period 2016-2023.

The regional analysis of Global Flat Panel Display Market is considered for the major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the globe in terms of market share. However, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Companies involved in the market are as follows:

> Applied Materials

> AU Optronics Corporation

> Display Corporation

> Innolux Corporation

> Japan Display Inc

> Panasonic Corporation

> Sharp Corporation

> Sony Corporation

> Lenovo, Toshiba

> Universal Display Corporation

> Tokyo Electron

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> FDP Equipment

> LCD

> Amoled

By Technology:

> LTPS

> A-SI

By End User:

> Consumer Electronics

> Automotive

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Flat Panel Display Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

