Drone show to light up sky of southern Taiwan

Drone show to light up sky of Kaohsiung. (Kaohsiung City Government image) Drone show to light up sky of Kaohsiung. (Kaohsiung City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fleet of 1,500 drones will take to the skies above the Love River Bay in Kaohsiung on Wednesday (Feb. 9) as part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

The biggest of its kind in Taiwan, the spectacle will feature a rotating Earth with a diameter of 40 floors. It will be bigger than the one hovering above the Olympic Stadium in last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony by 35 meters in width, according to the city’s culture bureau.

The display will be presented by local stage design company FREES in collaboration with top-notch international teams. A trial flight is taking place at 9:45 p.m., which will be used to arrange the following shows.

In addition to the giant beaming Earth, the light show also involves dynamic 3D animations that tell the tale of Taiwan from folk beliefs to oceanic culture. They will appear at an altitude of as high as 174 meters, promising to impress the audiences, said the organizers.

Visitors are recommended to “keep a distance” from the site for better views. For those who cannot visit the venue, they can watch the drone display via the YouTube and Facebook pages of the Kaohsiung City Government.

Read more:

Lie down and relax with ‘Aerial Being’ in southern Taiwan

‘Door of time’ erected at pier in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung