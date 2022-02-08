Taiwan's defense ministry seeks wartime control of rail transportation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) recently announced it is seeking to revise the law concerning mobilization of military transport and traffic control in order to place the Taiwan Railway Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail under its control.

Under the proposed amendment, the MND would establish a joint transportation command during wartime. The command would include personnel from the communications and interior ministries as well as other relevant agencies and would control all sea, air, and land military transportation operations and transfers of foreign materials, CNA reported.

The command would be responsible for railway transportation and for transporting equipment to meet the needs of military units.

The MND has recently also taken action to bolster combat training and readiness in order to improve Taiwan’s national security.

The ministry is launching a 14-day program to better train reservists amid the growing Chinese military threat.

Military officials said that 50,000 reservists are expected to partake in the new training scheme, which will begin in March. The reservists will be placed in units such as the Sixth Army Corps’ 206th Brigade and undergo 10 hours of training every day.