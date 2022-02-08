AP PHOTOS: A Day 2 filled with crashes at Beijing Olympics

The Olympic Rings displayed on a fence as an athlete trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympic... The Olympic Rings displayed on a fence as an athlete trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Matthieu Bailet, of France, removes his googles after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing d... Matthieu Bailet, of France, removes his googles after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, makes a turn in the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (... Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, makes a turn in the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Irma Makhinia, of the Russian Olympic Committee, speeds down the hill during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2... Irma Makhinia, of the Russian Olympic Committee, speeds down the hill during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, kicks his ski after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district... Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, kicks his ski after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Vanessa James, back, and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter ... Vanessa James, back, and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Nicholas Goepper of the United States competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb.... Nicholas Goepper of the United States competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nina O'Brien of United States is taken on stretcher after falling during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, i... Nina O'Brien of United States is taken on stretcher after falling during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Ren Ziwei, left, of China, Brendan Corey of Australia, and Itzhak Laat, centre, of the Netherlands, crash in their quarterfinal of the men's 1,000-met... Ren Ziwei, left, of China, Brendan Corey of Australia, and Itzhak Laat, centre, of the Netherlands, crash in their quarterfinal of the men's 1,000-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin of United States loses control and skis off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mond... Mikaela Shiffrin of United States loses control and skis off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Johan Clarey, of France, celebrates in the finish area at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Phot... Johan Clarey, of France, celebrates in the finish area at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Ren Ziwei of China, reacts after winning the men's 1,000-meter final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mond... Ren Ziwei of China, reacts after winning the men's 1,000-meter final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Olivia Asselin of Canada crashes as she lands during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb... Olivia Asselin of Canada crashes as she lands during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Zhu Yi, of China, reacts after the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, ... Zhu Yi, of China, reacts after the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Zhu Yi, of China, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2... Zhu Yi, of China, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

China's Su Yiming competes during men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory ... China's Su Yiming competes during men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nina O'Brien of United States falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beij... Nina O'Brien of United States falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Czech Republic's Katerina Mrazova (16) falls against the net and Denmark goalkeeper Cassandra Repstock-Romme (72) during a preliminary round women's h... Czech Republic's Katerina Mrazova (16) falls against the net and Denmark goalkeeper Cassandra Repstock-Romme (72) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Julia Taubitz, of Germany, crashes during the luge women's singles run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of... Julia Taubitz, of Germany, crashes during the luge women's singles run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Daniel Hemetsberger, of Austria, bleeds after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district ... Daniel Hemetsberger, of Austria, bleeds after finishing the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete in the team ice dance program during the figure skating competitio... Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete in the team ice dance program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A worker in protective gear holds a bottle of disinfectant spray near a bus stop at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, Ch... A worker in protective gear holds a bottle of disinfectant spray near a bus stop at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Yang Shuorui of China lands during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beij... Yang Shuorui of China lands during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ben Loomis, of the United States, prepares for his jump during a ski jumping training session in the Gundersen normal hill Nordic Combined event at th... Ben Loomis, of the United States, prepares for his jump during a ski jumping training session in the Gundersen normal hill Nordic Combined event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A spectator waits for the start of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/... A spectator waits for the start of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Australia's Scotty James trains on the halfpipe curse at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Se... Australia's Scotty James trains on the halfpipe curse at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A biathlete is silhouetted against the setting sun during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, ... A biathlete is silhouetted against the setting sun during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Johanne Killi, of Norway, competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, ... Johanne Killi, of Norway, competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan attends a figure skating training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armang... Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan attends a figure skating training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Spectators watch during men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Spectators watch during men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Makena Hodgson, of Canada, slides during the luge women's singles run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of ... Makena Hodgson, of Canada, slides during the luge women's singles run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

BEIJING (AP) — It was a day perhaps more notable for its failures than for its successes.

American Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out a few seconds into her opening race at the Beijing Olympics. Favored to defend her gold medal in the giant slalom, Shiffrin instead lost control and ended with a rare DNF —Did Not Finish.

She wasn't alone on the third day of official competition.

Monday's race was delayed for about 15 minutes when Nina O’Brien slid across the finish line, screaming in pain, after her skis crossed in front of her. She was taken away on a sled, and the U.S. ski team later said she has a compound fracture in her leg.

Stars were also taken down in luge, where Julia Taubitz crashed in one of her runs.

The men’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating quarterfinals was also beset by crashes. South Korea’s Park Janghyuk was carted off the ice on a stretcher, although he eventually advanced. Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary also crashed in his race and also ended up advancing.

Brendan Corey of Australia, meanwhile, triggered a pileup and was penalized for taking out Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat and China’s eventual gold medalist Ren Ziwei.