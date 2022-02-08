Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russell leads SE Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 76-47

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 12:36
Russell leads SE Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 76-47

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Phillip Russell had a career-high 35 points plus 10 rebounds as Southeast Missouri rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-47 on Monday night.

Russell made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added five steals.

Nygal Russell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri (11-13, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Thompson added 10 points. Manny Patterson had seven rebounds.

The Cougars' 26.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southeast Missouri opponent this season.

DeeJuan Pruitt had 13 points for the Cougars (7-17, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Carter had seven rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
"