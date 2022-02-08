Alexa
Agnew, Thomas lead Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St.

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 12:42
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds and Justin Thomas also posted 16 points as Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 79-71 on Monday night.

Dontrell McQuarters added 13 points and Dominic Brewton had 11 points for Alcorn State (9-14, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Caleb Hunter had 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 14:30 GMT+08:00

