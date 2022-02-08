Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams, Lyons carry Southern over Alabama St. 72-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 12:49
Williams, Lyons carry Southern over Alabama St. 72-58

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 17 points and Tyrone Lyons recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to a 72-58 win over Alabama State on Monday night, the Jaguars' eighth straight home victory.

Brion Whitley added 15 points and Jayden Saddler had 10 points and five steals for Southern (14-9, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Isaiah Range had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (7-17, 5-6). Juan Reyna added 15 points. Trace Young had eight rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
"