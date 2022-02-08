Influenza Vaccine Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on influenza vaccine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The influenza vaccine market was valued at $5024.58 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Viruses that are responsible for respiratory infections caused by flu are called influenza viruses. Influenza viruses spread through respiratory droplets. In addition to physical contact, the virus can also be spread verbally. Influenza outbreaks and epidemics cause ten thousand deaths each year. An annual change in the strain of the vaccine is necessary because of the changing nature of the virus. Vaccines like baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) have been suggested by healthcare organizations around the world, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is an influenza vaccine called baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) that can be used to treat patients who suffer from influenza symptoms.

Flu vaccines are composed of three different influenza viruses, including influenza type A with strains of the H3N2 and H1N1 viruses and influenza type B with strains of the H1N1 virus. As influenza epidemics and seasonal outbreaks increase during the projected period, product sales are likely to increase.

Factors influencing the market for influenza vaccines

The increased support and surveillance provided by governments regarding influenza vaccination on both the national and international levels is one major driving force for the growth of the flu vaccine market.

In addition to a rise in government funding, a rise in investment by leading market players has supported the launch of therapeutically effective influenza vaccines.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Influenza Market

In the coming years, more companies are anticipated to make influenza vaccines available throughout the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the increase in Covid-19 infections, the need for influenza vaccines has surged.

Covid-19 cannot be cured by the influenza vaccine but it reduces illness, death, and hospitalizations.

The chance of a Covid-19 patient being admitted to the intensive care unit is reduced when the patient has been vaccinated with the influenza vaccine.

Therefore, influenza vaccine demand increases.

Regional Analysis of the Global Influenza Market

Influenza vaccine market share in North America was the highest in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Influenza outbreaks are on the increase in the region, immunization programs are gaining attention, new vaccines are being developed, and the administration of vaccines has become more technologically advanced. Despite this, the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the highest growth potential due to increased awareness programs, improved healthcare facilities, increased disposable income, and rapid economic development.

Key Players in the Global Influenza Market

The prominent players in the global influenza market are:

Sanofi

Biodiem

Csl Limited (Seqirus GmbH)

Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca)

Emergent Biosolutions

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Influenza Market

The global influenza market is segmented by Age Group, Vaccine Type, Technology, Route of Administration, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Segmentation based on Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

Segmentation based on Technology

Egg-based

Cell-based

Segmentation based on Route of Administration

Injection

Nasal Spray

Segmentation based on Type

Seasonal

Pandemic

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

