Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2021 Industry Growth Estimate, Key Players Analysis, Gross Margins, Strategy, Application, Investment Plan, Opportunity and 2030 Forecast

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical nonwoven disposables market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at 18,922.83 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The nonwoven fabric represents the typical class of textile materials made of bonded fibers. Cotton, linen, polyester, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and other materials are used in medical nonwovens. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevents from fluid, particulate, and microorganism that can lead to cross-contamination. They are used in the form of composite and are sterile, soft, antibacterial, liquid repellent as well as liquid absorbent. These include products like disposable underwear, cotton pads, panty shields, disposable diapers, ultra-absorbent, super-absorbent, and biodegradable products.
Factors Affecting the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposable Market
Due to advances in nonwoven production technology, this market has experienced rapid growth. The focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is increasing the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market.
A surgical nonwoven includes everything from surgical drapes & gowns to dressings for wounds and adult incontinence products. All these factors have the potential to significantly fuel market growth in the upcoming years.
The growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market is supported by an improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries.
An increase in disposable income, an increase in health awareness, and an increase in geriatrics all contribute to market growth.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus (the Covid-19 epidemic), nonwoven facemask demand has surged to unprecedented levels.
Despite existing concerns about infectious diseases such as SARS and H1N1, the market for medical nonwoven disposables remains strong. Healthcare providers are focusing on infection control as a key way to control costs with nonwovens.
Due to the widespread use of nonwoven face masks and other disposable medical products in hospitals and nursing homes, nonwoven products have become increasingly popular.
In view of the high prevalence of infectious diseases, analysts believe that the medical nonwoven disposables market will continue to grow.
Regional Analysis of the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposable Market
In 2020, the North American medical nonwoven disposables market accounted for the largest share, followed by other segments. Health infrastructure and services have improved in developing countries, disposable income has risen, and a health awareness boom has resulted in a higher share of the North American market. In North America, the demand for nonwoven disposables is expected to rise greatly in the next few years, both in developing and developed regions.
Key Players in the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposable Market
The prominent player in the global medical nonwoven disposables market are:
Ahlstrom-munksjo
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Berry Global Incorporated
Cardinal Health
Domtar Corporation
First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
Freudenberg & Co. Kg
Georgia-Pacific Llc
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Unicharm Corporation
Aim of the Report: The Global Medical Nonwoven Disposable Market
The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented by Product Type and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Incontinence products
Disposable underwear
Cotton pad
Feminine hygiene
Disposable diaper
Feminine Hygiene
Feminine napkins
Panty shield
Disposable diapers
Baby diapers
Adult diapers
Sterile nonwoven products
Disposable surgical masks
Respirators
Surgical gowns
Drapes
Other sterile nonwoven materials
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
