Palliative Care Market Size, Share 2021 Trends, Business Growth, Application, Development, Segmentation, Application, Types, Drivers, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on palliative care market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The palliative care market valued at $11,198 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Those facing life-threatening diseases and their families can receive palliative care to improve their quality of life. By preventing & relieving suffering, palliative care services identify, assess, and treat pain and other illnesses, including physical, psychosocial, and spiritual symptoms. In addition, palliative care supports patients and their caregivers by utilizing a team approach. Patients can help themselves to live as active a life as possible until they die by addressing practical requirements and providing support systems. Palliative care professionals are crucial for treating a variety of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, kidney failure, chronic liver disease, etc.

Factors Impacting the Global Palliative Care Market

Major factors influencing the growth of the palliative care market include an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the number of hospitals & clinics offering palliative care, a surge in qualified physicians for this service, public awareness of life-threatening diseases, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and technological advancements for remote monitoring in the healthcare industry.

Other factors that contributes to the growth of the market are the rise in government funding and the development of innovative therapies for chronic diseases.

During the forecast period, underdeveloped countries are predicted to refrain from investing in palliative care services.

The market for palliative care is expected to grow rapidly in emerging markets during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Effect on the Global Palliative Care Market

Due to the small number of palliative care teams and complementary roles of different providers, the workload for these teams increased during the pandemic. Telemedicine had a positive effect on symptom-management, comfort care, and patient and family satisfaction in palliative care. Also, telemedicine simplified cooperation between the community nurses and the specialized palliative care team nurses, which was also a great benefit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 had a positive impact on the palliative care market.

Regional Analysis of the Global Palliative Care Market

It is forecast that the Palliative care market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period.

It is expected that the European market will rank as the second largest. Government funding and support for the healthcare sector as well as an increase in research and development are among the factors driving growth in this region.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing prevalence of cardiac disease, the increasing number of geriatrics, and the expansion of market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific gives strong competition in the global market by offering a cost-effective treatment that is highly demanded both locally and globally.

Due to the underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities, the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the smallest share of the global palliative care market.

Key Players in the Global Palliative Care Market

Several major companies in the global palliative care market are:

UCLA Health

Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)

Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.)

Home Instead, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)

Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)

Senior Care Centers of America, Inc

Seymour Health

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Palliative Care Market

The global palliative care market is segmented by Age Group, Provider, Condition, and Region.

Segmentation based on Age Group

Adult

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Pediatric

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Segmentation based on Provider

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Segmentation based on Condition

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

