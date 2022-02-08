Flavored Syrup Market Size by Top Leading Key Players, Various Important Aspects of COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on flavor syrup market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The flavor syrup market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Simple syrup (heated sugar fully dissolved in water) is the most common basis for syrups flavored with natural or artificial flavors. In addition to carbonated water, flavored syrups add taste to coffee, pancakes, waffles, tea, cake, ice cream, or other foods. It is available in hundreds of flavors, including cherry peach, vanilla, hazelnut, coconut, almond, gingerbread, chocolate, peppermint, root beer, and even toasted marshmallow. Food, beverages, baking, and confectionery industries use these syrups.

Factors Impacting the Market

Increasing consumer preference for processed and convenience foods has led to an increase in demand for flavored syrups.

The rise in income levels of consumers and the surge in the food and beverage industry are factors driving the growth of the flavored syrup market.

Since consumers have less time in the morning, these syrups serve to flavor easy-to-make and ready-to-eat breakfast products. In addition to their use as breakfast toppings, these syrups also drive the demand for flavored syrups.

Increasing consumption of artificial sweeteners with high sugar content is causing health problems in the flavored syrup market, including cardiac disorders, high blood sugar, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, obesity is on the rise as a result of excessive sugar consumption. In the baking and confectionery industries, syrups form a part of product preparation, which leads to children and the young population consuming these items, which is detrimental to their health and wellbeing. The factors listed above prevent the market for flavored syrups from growing.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

It has been a pandemic with extraordinary unanticipated impacts on communities and the global economy. As a consequence of the outbreak of COVID-19, almost every industry has been affected. The flavoring syrup industry is no exception. Since the pandemic, sales of flavored syrup have decreased dramatically. The lockdown severely diminished people’s income, so they only bought basic necessities. Globally, this trend will likely continue until the pandemic ends.

In the forecast period, a healthy growth rate anticipates due to the recovery in the economies of most developing nations, pushing the flavored Syrups market towards its post-COVID levels.

Regional Overview

North America accounted for the largest share due to consumers’ high demands for convenience and ready-to-eat foods. The food and beverage sector in the Asia Pacific will also see the highest growth rates due to the desire for new and advanced products. A rise in new products developed and launched in the food and beverage industry has also accelerated the pace of progress. In addition, better regulations in emerging economies such as China and India will also fuel the growth of the global flavored syrups market.

Scope of the Report

The global flavored syrup market segmentation focuses on Flavor, Taste Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Flavor

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Coffee

Herbs & Seasoning

Segmentation based on Taste Type

Sweet

Salty

Savory

Sour

Mint

Segmentation based on Application

Beverage

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Confectionery

Bakery

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

