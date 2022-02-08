Engineering Plastics Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021 – 2030

Engineering plastics are polymers that can be used structurally, typically replacing metals, wood, glass, or ceramics. The nomenclature of these materials is due to their utility in various applications that require higher performance than commodity materials and engineering to design customized products. Automotive, electrical & electronics, and packaging are prominent end users of engineering plastics. Engineering plastics are applicable in coatings, composites, fiber optics, and surgical equipment

The world engineering plastics market accounted for $67 billion in 2015, and is forecast to reach $102 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The increase in trend of vehicle weight reduction and improvement in fuel efficiency are expected to boost the adoption of engineering plastics. Moreover, metal replacement in the construction and electrical & electronics industries is estimated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, significant growth of the 3D printing and photovoltaic industry would increase the consumption of engineering plastics. However, fluctuations in price of crude oil, product commoditization, and regulatory challenges about CO2 emissions hamper the market growth.

The world engineering plastics market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into polyamide (PA), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), thermoplastics polyesters (PBT), polycarbonate (PC), polyacetals (POM), fluoropolymers (PVDF/PTFE), and others (PEEK/PMMA/PPS). Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, and consumer & industrial.

The market is segmented on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions offer lucrative potential for engineering plastics manufacturers. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, which fuels the growth of the automotive and construction industry and necessitates the need to address energy conservation and sustainability issues.

Leading companies in this market have proactively worked towards expansion as well as launch of new engineering plastics products. The major companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Sabic Innovative Plastics (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for the Engineering Plastics Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Polyamides

ABS

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polycarbonates

Polyacetals

Fluoropolymers

Others

By End User

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Products

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Turkey

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Others

