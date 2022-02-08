Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market 2021 Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting procedure, Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

Electronic chemicals and materials are ultra-pure chemicals that are widely used in semiconductor manufacturing, IC fabrication, and so on. In 2015, the global electronic chemicals and materials market was valued at $43,510 million and is expected to reach $64,919 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2016-2022.

Increasing demand for electronic devices across the globe, coupled with government support results in high adoption of electronic chemicals and materials. In addition, technological advancements and growth in application industries such as integrated circuits, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays are also driving the world market for electronic chemicals and materials.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The demand for counterfeit semiconductors have been proliferated due to their low prices as compared to the authorized products and poor supply chain practices through independent distributors and brokers. These factors are expected to impede the growth of electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into wafer fabrication chemicals & materials and packaging chemicals & materials. The wafer fabrication chemicals & materials market is sub-segmented into silicon wafers, photomasks, photoresists, wet chemicals, gases, sputter targets, CMP slurry & pads, others (low k dielectrics, copper plating solutions, among others). The packaging chemicals & materials market is sub-segmented into lead frames, organic substrates, ceramic packages, encapsulation resins, bonding wires, die attach materials, and others (solder balls, package dielectrics). In 2015, the wafer fabrication application segment accounted for more than half of the market share in terms of global value of electronic chemicals and materials market.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global electronic chemicals and materials market, with Taiwan and South Korea as major countries contributing to the growth. Increasing population coupled with rising adoption of electronic devices in this region are significant factors leading to the growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market in the Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market.

The key players profiled in the report include

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

JSM Corporation

Fujifilm

KMG Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Merck KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Among these, BASF, The Dow Chemicals Company, Merck KGaA, Honeywell International, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are the key players of the world electronic chemicals and materials market. Acquisition and expansion covers 46% and 39% share respectively out of the total number of strategies adopted by the leading companies during 2011-2016.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

Wafer Fabrication

Packaging

Wafer Fabrication Chemicals and Materials, by Type

Silicon Wafers

Photomasks

Photoresists

Wet Chemicals

Gases

Sputter Targets

CMP Slurry & Pads

Others (low k dielectrics, copper plating solutions, among others)

Packaging Chemicals and Materials, by Type

Lead Frames

Organic Substrates

Ceramic Packages

Encapsulation Resins

Bonding Wires

Die Attach Materials

Others (Solder Balls, Package Dielectrics)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

