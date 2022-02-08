Natural Gas Liquids Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030

The global natural gas liquids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2016 to 2022 to reach by 11,468 kilo barrels/day in 2022 from 7,306 kilo barrels/day in 2015.

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) are those hydrocarbons in natural gas that are separated from the gas as liquids through various processes and the products thus obtained are majorly ethane, propane, butanes, pentane, and pentane plus. These products can be used for heat, in cooking, as an energy source, laundry dryers, portable stoves, and in motor vehicles.

The key factors responsible for driving the natural gas liquids market are increasing demand in petrochemical plants; increasing demand in refineries, and high demand from industrial and residential consumers. Some of the other factors responsible for driving this market are development in the natural gas business; increasing utilization of associated gas; traditional dry gas being replaced by wetter non-associated gas in some countries.

Restraining factors to this market are lack of infrastructure to handle NGLs, and tough competition from other energy producing products such as methane gas, biogas, and many more. The opportunity lies in developing the infrastructure for NGLs.

The natural gas liquids market is segmented based on its product type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into ethane, propane, isobutane, and other type (normal butane, pentane, and pentane plus). Geographically, this market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Others), Europe (UK, Russia, Norway, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major players profiled in this study are

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

ConocoPhillips Company

SM Energy

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP Plc

Range Resources Corporation

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy Company

Linn Energy LLC.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Natural Gas Liquids Market .

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Types:

Ethane

Propane

Isobutane

Others (Normal butane, pentane and pentane plus)

By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Indonesia

Malaysia

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other prominent players in this market include:

ESAI Energy LLC, RBN Energy LLC

Eni SpA

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Devon Energy Corporation

Encana Corporation

Williams Companies, Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Gas Liquid Engineering Ltd

Alkcon Corporation

Hone Propane.

