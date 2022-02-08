Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Business Strategies, Regional Demand, Revenue, Key Manufacturers and 2030 Forecast Research Report

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size was valued at $22,520 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $39,060 million by 2022.

Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years.

Request sample Report from here

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation worldwide. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

Increased need for automation in industries such as e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs drive the AMH equipment market growth. Moreover, increase in industrial production in emerging nations, such as China, India, and Mexico demands automated conveyor systems, transport equipment and industrial equipment thereby boosting the market growth. However, high initial installation cost of automated material handling equipment poses a major threat to the automated material handling equipment.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

Segment overview:

The automated material handling manufacturing industry is segmented based on product type, system type, component, application, industry vertical and geography. Based on product type, market is segmented into automated guided vehicle, automated storage and retrieval system, automated crane, robotic system, and automated conveyor & sortation system. By system type it is divided into, unit load material handling system and bulk load material handling system. Based on application, market is segmented into assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste handling. By Industry vertical, it is divided into automotive, chemical, rubber & plastic, aviation, semiconductor and electronics, e-commerce, food & beverages, metal, and heavy machinery.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment Overview

Robotic systems accounted for dominant share of the global market in 2015 and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to reduced operating costs and advent of energy efficient robotic systems. In addition, storage application accounted for the largest market share due to increased storage capacity, improved inventory control system, reduced labor cost, and security. Automated conveyor systems accounted for one fifth of the market share in 2015, and is likely to reach $7,596 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Among industries, aviation industry is expected to witness the highest growth due to increased usage of automated material handling equipment in manufacturing and assembling of aircraft.

Top Impacting Factors for AHM Equipment Marke

Increase in need for automation

With the increase in need for automation in industrial and transport equipment, the use of automated material handling equipment has multiplied significantly. Organizations adopt robotics systems to automate their processes to deliver high quality products, increase their manufacturing capabilities, serve customers better, and efficiently manage their processes. This factor pushes organizations to adopt AMH equipment and further strengthens the market. The effect of this factor is moderate at this stage; however, it is expected to increase in near future.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

Technological advancements

With the advent of new technologies, better and efficient automated solutions are being offered in the market. The automated material handling equipment such as robotic systems perform tasks with higher accuracy and precision and help to reduce operational cost. New technologies such as vision automated guided vehicle provide increased throughput, ensure safety, and helps reduce labor costs. Introduction of advanced technologies result in enhanced quality and flexible automated systems which would strengthen the market in the future. The effect of new technologies is moderate in the AHM equipment market, and its impact is expected to increase in near future, owing to increasing adoption of automated material handling equipment in e-commerce industry to shorten the delivery time of products to customers.

Emerging markets

Currently, the emerging economies including China, India, and Mexico witnessed a slow penetration in the automated material handling equipment industry; however, with the various technological advancements and increase in innovations in robotic systems, the demand for automated systems would rise in the future. However, higher efficiency of these equipment coupled with stringent government policies regarding cleanliness and hygiene, would increase the adoption of automated material handling equipment such as conveyer systems in the e-commerce, food & beverages, and automotive industry in the near future.

High initial investment

The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

Key players operating in the global automated material handling equipment market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation and Bastian Solutions, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated material handling equipment industry trends and future estimations to elucidate the potential investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stake holders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The current trends and future forecasts aid to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends.

Recent developments, key market players, and market shares are listed in the report to study the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of the stakeholders involved.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market segmentation

By Product Type

Automated guided vehicle

Automated storage and retrieval system

Automated crane

Robotic system

Automatic conveyor and sortation system

By System Type

Unit load material handling system

Bulk load material handling system

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

You Can Browse Full Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

By Application

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Chemical, rubber & plastic

Aviation

Semiconductors & electronics

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others(energy, metal, and heavy machinery)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L

Toyota Industries Corporation

JBT Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Other companies mentioned in the report:

Jungheinrich AG

KUKA AG

KION Group AG

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Informatik GmbH

Eisenmann AG

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation

Viastore Systems GmbH

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR469

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/