Offshore Mooring Market Business Outlook 2021, New Upcoming Trends, Growing CAGR and Demand, Types, Applications, Revenue Forecast 2030

A mooring system comprises mooring line, anchor, and connectors installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms. The emergence of this technology has addressed the soaring needs for Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSOs) and production facilities in deep water and ultra-deepwater projects. It has outpaced the conventional technology of temporary anchors by use of synthetic mud ropes, which has now become a standard in oil & gas industry. Moreover, it helps in extracting oil from sea beds, has more holding power, causes less damage to the marine environment and is convenient.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Offshore Mooring Market.

World offshore mooring market is expected to witness a significant growth over next six years. This growth is attributed to increased demand for energy across the globe that has resulted in increased subsea exploration and production. Other factors that drive offshore mooring market are maturity of onshore oil & gas fields, rise in offshore field exploration, emergence of FPSO technology, growing importance of new clean electricity, and high investments from Middle East and Latin America. However, high initial CAPEX, harsh deep sea environmental conditions could limit the growth of the market. The world offshore mooring market is anticipated to reach a market value of $1,408 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2016 and 2022.

Sustained growth in offshore mooring technology is a significant factor in ensuring a favourable commercial environment for oil and gas related offshore projects. Moreover, the rise in offshore field exploration has boosted the offshore mooring market. Approximately, one third portion of the oil and gas extraction worldwide is drawn out from offshore sources.

The report segments the world offshore mooring market on the basis of application, anchorage, mooring type, and geography. On the basis of applications, the market is further segmented into floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) vessels, floating drilling production storage and offloading (FDPSO) vessels, floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels, tension leg platform (TLP), SPAR platforms, semi-submersibles, and others (conductor support systems, fixed platform and compliant towers). Based on anchor, the market is further divided into drag embedment anchors, suction anchors and vertical load anchors. On the basis of mooring type segment, the market is further subsegmented into catenary mooring, taut leg mooring, semi-taut mooring, spread mooring, single point mooring, and dynamic positioning mooring system. By Geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the world offshore mooring market include:

Viking Sea Tech

Intermoor, Inc.

Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Delmar Systems

KTL Offshore Pte Ltd.

MODEC, Inc.

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

Mooring Systems Inc.

SBM Offshore N.V.

BW Offshore Ltd.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global offshore mooring market is provided.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players within the offshore mooring market are profiles in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of global offshore mooring market.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2016-2022, that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global offshore mooring market.

Comprehensive analysis on factors that are driving and restraining growth of global offshore mooring market is included.

Key market segments

Some of the other players involved in the manufacture and supply of offshore mooring include (not profiled in this report):

Single Point Mooring Systems

Balmoral Group

Blue Water Energy Services

LHR Services & Equipment

Rigzone Mooring Systems

Lamprell Energy Ltd.

Advanced Production and Loading

Scanalndustrier ASA.

