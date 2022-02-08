Metal Recycling Market Research Report 2021, Size, CAGR Value, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Demand, Business Investment Plans, SWOT Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Metal recycling market generated a revenue of $304,633 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $446,472 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5%. Metal recycling is a process of reusing and reprocessing scrap metals such as aluminum, steel, copper, and others into useful materials so as to minimize greenhouse gas emission levels, preserve natural resources, and manage energy consumption. With the increase in awareness about environmental safety, governments are aiming at promoting metal recycling without disturbing the landscape. For instance, the U.S. recycles around 60% of the steel that is extracted from scrap and waste.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Metal Recycling Market.

High rate of obsolescence, increase in energy savings with decreased greenhouse gases emission levels, accelerating industrialization and urbanization in developing nations and increasing consumer awareness is presently driving the growth of metal recycling market. Additionally, increased scarcity of rare earth metals acts as an opportunity for the global market. However, unorganized flow of waste metals and less scrap collection zones is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The market is classified on the basis of metal type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on metal type, the market is segmented into ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals. By end-user industry, the market is classified into automotive, packaging, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, electronics & electrical equipment and others. Building & construction generated the highest revenue in the year 2014 owing to high demolition rates in construction sector. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue in 2014 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market are ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and OmniSource Corporation.

Other players existing in the market include Tube City Inc., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), PSC Metals, AMG Resources Corp., Alter Scrap Processing, Joseph Behr & Sons Inc., Mervis Industries, Galamba Metals Group LLC, TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG and Kuusakoski Oy.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global metal recycling market, along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers, which is expected to help the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the key intermediaries involved and their respective roles at every stage.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of strategies adopted by them.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated from 2016 to 2022, which are provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Metal Type

Ferrous metal

Non-ferrous metal

By End User Industry

Building & construction

Packaging

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Electronics & electrical equipment

Shipbuilding

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

ArcelorMittal

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Tata Steel

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Other players mentioned in the report

Metso

Amisy Copper Wire Machinery,

Whirlston Recycling Machinery

Gensco Equipment Inc.

LEFORT

G.P.S. Srl

IMCO Recycling Inc.

Midwest Zinc Corp.

Zinc Corporation of America

Ferrill’s Auto Parts, Inc.

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

