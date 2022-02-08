Datacenter colocation Market Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030

Datacenter colocation Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data center colocation, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data center colocation size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Report Title: Global Data Center Colocation Market By Tier (Tier I & II Data Center, Tier III Data Center, and Tier IV Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global data center colocation market by tier (tier I and tier II data center, tier III data center, and tier IV data center), by industry (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, China Telecom, Century Link, and China Unicom as the leading players in the global data center colocation market.

Overview of the Data Center Colocation Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the global data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market trends for data center colocation are primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations to reduce the cost associated in the services of hosting servers and storages. The colocation vendor simply provides the power, cooling, and suitable environment for storing the hardware equipment of clients. The colocation providers also focus on providing proper bandwidth for high-speed data for multiple clients.

Enormous data are generated through sensors and mobile applications these days. Globally, organizations are facing scalability issues in data centers and considering moving their hardware equipment to a third-party rather than moving to cloud. Several colocation vendors are focusing on expanding their services in Middle East Africa and Latin America.

According to our analysis of data center colocation market, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With presence of numerous tier I companies in North America, the data center colocation is expected to rapidly increase in the US and Canada. Several enterprises in this region are proactively looking for areas to reduce the costs in hosting servers and data storages. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially due to the market potential in China, India, & Australia and investments in outsourcing of IT infrastructure. The data center colocation market is growing with an increase in colocation vendors who are expanding its services and providing low-cost alternative to hosting on-premises IT equipment. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of many growing large & emerging enterprises increasing its customer base. The significant adoption of data center colocation is expected to be witnessed in BFSI and IT & Telecom. The colocation vendors are focusing on emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East Africa. One of the important features that data center colocation provide is expertise in hosting scalable hardware equipment for multiple clients.

Data Center Colocation Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the data center colocation market. The organizations maintain a rental relationship with the colocation vendors where colocation vendors offers space storing electronic equipment. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., expansion in new markets. The data center colocation help in bringing easy alternative to hosting on-premises infrastructure. It is typically helpful for large enterprises which doesn’t prefer to move to cloud but are looking for scalable solution for IT infrastructure.

Some of the Key Vendors in the Data Center Colocation Market:

– Equinix

– Digital Realty Trust

– China Telecom

– Century Link

– China Unicom

– Verizon

– NTT Communications

– BT

– Interxion

– CtrlS

These companies are striving in the market sphere by leveraging latest infrastructure empowering power and cooling, and energy management. The colocation vendors are focusing on the uptime of servers.

These vendors have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Data Center Colocation Segmentation By Tier

o Tier I & Tier II Data Center

o Tier III Data Center

o Tier IV Data Center

The Tier IV segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Data Center Colocation Segmentation By Industry

– BFSI

– IT & ITeS

– Government & Defense

– Healthcare

– Retail & Ecommerce

– Manufacturing

– Others

The IT & ITeS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the data center colocation market. Though there are several risks in control over data, they also have advantage to maintain and repair quickly by the colocation vendors. While the GDPR is focusing European organizations to implement data center equipment in the European region, the Europe market is growing substantially. Also, tier IV data centers are growing owing to more number of enterprises looking to outsource their data center hosting and along with hyperconverged infrastructure, the establishment of tier IV data centers are increasing. The report discusses the market size in terms of tier, industry, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report? This market report shows the projected market size for the Data center colocation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes. On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period. The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players. The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth. The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption. Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail. The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players. Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products. This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players. Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future. The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions. This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market. Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth. About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

