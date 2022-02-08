Air Quality Monitoring Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030

Air quality monitor is a device that is used to detect and monitor the level of pollutants in air. These devices are used in indoor as well as outdoor environments. These devices are used to detect the pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The need to maintain the air quality has fostered the demand for air quality monitors, as polluted air contains harmful pollutants that can lead to health problems.

These toxic pollutants are caused due to the emissions from various industries, vehicles, or combustion of fossil fuels in residential areas. The global air quality monitoring market is expected to grow from $3,742 million in 2015 to $6,889 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing pollution level has triggered the spread of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and cardiovascular problems. The awareness about the adverse effects of polluted air on health has propelled the market growth. Moreover, supportive government regulations about monitoring and controlling air pollution and increase in public-private funding for air quality monitoring have supplemented the demand for air quality devices. However, exorbitant prices of air quality monitors and technical complexities regarding air quality monitors hamper the market growth.

The global air quality monitors market is segmented based on product type, pollutant type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor air quality monitors. Indoor air quality monitors are in high demand, owing to their growing demand from residential and commercial sectors for detecting the level of pollutants in indoor environment. Increasing prevalence of smart home and green-building concept and growing consumer preference for pollution-free indoor environment have triggered their demand in the market. However, the outdoor air quality monitor segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Air quality monitors are used in areas, such as oil and gas, power generation plants, government agency & academic institutes, and commercial & residential premises. Moreover, other sectors, such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages, deploy these monitors at their premises. Government agencies and academic institutes are the major end users of market. This is attributed to factors, such as stringent government regulations, increasing government investment for effective air quality monitoring, and growing network of air quality monitors. Oil & gas and power generation plants significantly contribute to the global demand, owing to stringent government norms regarding air quality.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. Rapid industrialization and presence of stringent government regulations have supplemented the market growth in North America and Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to proactive government initiative towards improving air quality and rising awareness regarding health concerns due to polluted air among the populace. The U.S. has emerged as the largest market for air quality monitors across the world.

The key player profiled in the report include Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Testo AG, 3M Company, Horiba, Ltd., Merck KGAA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Servomex Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Industry players has adopted product launch as their primary development strategy to cater to the growing needs of end users.

The other players involved in the value chain are Aeroqual Limited, Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Rave Innovations, Ecotech Instruments, Bhoomi Analyzers Group, Enviro Technology Services, Air Monitors, Bacharach, Inc., AQMesh Inc., E Instruments International, LLC, Met One Instruments, Inc., Dylos Corporation, Ecotech Pty Ltd., Prima Equipment, Matts Monitors Air Monitoring Systems, and Parsitek.

Key benefits:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global air quality monitoring market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined in the report to determine the overall market potential and screen out profitable trends to gain stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and projected estimations for the period of 2014Ã¢â‚¬Â2022 is provided in the report to indicate the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Air Quality Monitoring Market.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

By Pollutant Type

Chemical

Biological

Physical

By End User

Oil and Gas

Power Generation Plants

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key players

Emerson Electric Co

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Testo AG

3M Company

Horiba, Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Servomex Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Companies mentioned in the report

Aeroqual Limited, Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Matts Monitors Air Monitoring Systems, Ecotech Instruments, ams AG, Munro Instruments, Matts Monitors Air Monitoring Systems, Bacharach, Inc., Vacker, Parsitek, E Instruments International, LLC, Met One Instruments, Inc., Dylos Corporation, Ecotech Pty Ltd., Prima Equipment, and AQMesh Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

