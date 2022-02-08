Usage-Based Insurance Market Future Growth Outlook 2021 – Latest Industry Trends and Revenue, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry SWOT Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period

Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to garner $123 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Get a Sample PDF of the report at Usage-Based Insurance Market :

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

Players have adopted partnership and expansion as their key strategies to increase their market share. For instance, Progressive Corporation, entered into a partnership with Zubie, a U.S. based telematics solution provider. Local companies, such as Admiral Group plc, Allstate Corporation and others primarily in developed markets, offer tough competition to the established players. Privacy concerns and increase in telematics installation cost have posed major challenges for manufacturers. The key developmental strategies adopted by the companies are discussed in the report.

Segment Review:

The global usage-based insurance market is segmented based on type, technology, and geography. The segmentation by type includes pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). On the basis of technology, the market is divided into OBD-II, smartphone, hybrid, and black-box.

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it provides higher level of flexibility and freedom to the customers. In terms of technology, Black Box dominates the market, accounting for over 60% of the total market revenue. From a growth perspective, smartphone technology is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Italy, UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa and Rest of LAMEA). Presently, Europe is the highest Usage-based insurance market, compared to other geographies.

European countries such as Italy, have high adoption of Usage-based insurance trend. In 2015, Italy usage-based insurance market accounted for one-third of the global usage-based insurance market revenue. The industry in the country is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.6% during 2016-2022.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Usage-Based Insurance Market .

GLOBAL USAGE-BASED INSURANCE MARKET:

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

Lower accident and vehicle theft possibilities

Telematics-based insurance lowers the chances of accident and vehicle theft as it monitors the driving behavior, supplementing the growth of the market. It is capable of detecting the lost or stolen vehicles through GPS in the telematics device connected to the vehicle. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for telematics-based insurance in the near future.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF The Usage-Based Insurance Market 2022:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

High telematics installation cost

Usage-based insurance service is completely dependent on telematics device. Telematics installation is a high-technology process and its cost is projected to increase in the coming years. This is anticipated to increase the operating expense of UBI service providers, restraining the market growth. However, smartphone based telematics services are anticipated to gain popularity due to their relatively lower cost.

Technological advancement

Technological advancement is projected to fuel the growth of usage-based insurance industry during the forecast period, making the process easier with reduced service rate. Smartphone and hybrid technology based solutions play an important role in driving the market growth. According to the market study, the U.S. household participation in UBI policies increased from 13% in 2013 to 20% in 2015.

USAGE-BASED INSURANCE MARKET: TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

Key market players have implemented various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and expansion to gain competitive advantage and a stronger base in the market. For instance, prominent players such as Progressive Corporation, Desjardins Group, and Allianz SE have made multiple partnerships and acquisitions to increase their market presence. Other strategies include product differentiation to attract new customers.

The companies profiled in the report are Allianz SE, AXA S.A., Insure The Box Ltd., Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Desjardins Insurance, Generali group, Mapfre S.A., Metromile, and Aviva plc. Other players in the value chain include Admiral Group Plc., Ageas S.A. /NV, AI Insurance Holdings Pty Ltd., Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (ADI), Allstate Corporation, and Box Innovation Group Ltd. (Not profiled in the report).

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides insights on current and future usage-based insurance industry trends and revenue forecast for 2016-2022.

Market intelligence for key developmental strategies adopted by established brands are explained with impact analysis.

This report provides a practical evaluation of key market drivers and restraints for global usage-based insurance market by type and technology.

This report emphasizes on key factors that affect the growth of the market and reveals the influencing factors to capitalize on.

KEY SEGMENTS OF USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET

BY TYPE

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

BY TECHNOLOGY

OBD-II

Smartphone

Hybrid

Black-Box

You Can Browse Full Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Italy

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET PLAYERS IN VALUE CHAIN

Allianz SE

AXA S.A.

Insure The Box Ltd

Progressive Corporation

Allstate Corporation

Desjardins Insurance

Generali Group

Mapfre S.A.

Metromile

Aviva plc.

*Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Admiral Group Plc.

Ageas S.A./NV

AI Insurance Holdings Pty Ltd.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (ADI)

Allstate Corporation

Box Innovation Group Ltd.

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR476

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/