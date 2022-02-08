Conveyor Systems Market Report with Growth Strategies 2021 – Industry Share with Top Countries Data, Innovative Technology, Forthcoming Developments, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Conveyor systems, mechanical handling equipment, has gained significant demand from industrial sector in recent past for process automation. Its ability to carry heavy material finds usage in several industries such as retail, food & beverage and automotive. Moreover, conveyer systems are customized according to the industry needs. Major types of such systems include belt, roller, pallet and overhead.

Global conveyor systems market has garnered a value of $5,665 million in 2015 and is expected to constitute a revenue of $7,573 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The need to curb manufacturing costs and reduce waste have led to the adoption of conveyor systems by various industries. The industry players focus on lean manufacturing technique to optimize production process to remain competitive in the market. Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are potential markets. However, high cost of installation could restrain the market growth.

Growing industrialization across the world have been driving the automation trends in retail, automotive and food & beverage industries. Growth in e-commerce sector has forced the retail industry players to deploy conveyor systems to improve the service levels. Food & beverage industry is one of the major users of conveyor systems to automate the food processing and preparation tasks. Belt conveyor finds multiple applications in food & beverage industry as it’s easy to install and carry variety of materials. Automotive industry uses different types of conveyor systems to convey equipment and motor vehicle. For instance, the industry use pallet conveyor systems in shipment area while belt conveyor systems in manufacturing area.

Modernization of existing manufacturing facilities as well as expansions has triggered the demand of conveyor systems. Airport authorities across the world are investing significantly to improvise the baggage handling process at check-in to collection areas. This has increased the demand of belt and tri-planer conveyor systems. Moreover, the expansion of manufacturing in low labor cost countries facilitated the market growth.

Conveyor systems market is segmented based on type, industry vertical and geography. Conveyor systems market is segmented into belt, roller, pallet, overhead, and other conveyor types. Belts and rollers are most economical and popular conveyor types. Overhead conveyor finds application in automotive sector to move the components across the floor.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Europe and North America dominates the market due to heavy investment on automation with nearly 3/5th market share in 2015. Asia-Pacific region exhibits the highest growth rate due to growth in automotive manufacturing, food & beverage production and e-commerce industry. China and India share the majority of the demand in the region owing to favorable government initiatives for manufacturing sector. Increased smartphone adoption and internet access has surged the online shopping activities among the customers. The retail players focus on delivering the products in minimal time to improve the service levels. Brazil poses conducive environment in the LAMEA region with flourishing growth in automotive production.

Key players profiled in the report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S.à r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Interroll Holding Ltd., Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schafer AG, Taikisha Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group Gmbh. These players are adopting contract/agreement as major strategy to increase their customer base and improve the market share. Major players operating the market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S.à r.l., Interroll Holding Ltd. and Taikisha Ltd. The market players invest heavily on research and development to design and manufacture the conveyor systems as per emerging needs of the customers. The players have designed modular conveyors to meet the demand for flexibility of the customers.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Conveyor Systems Market.

Key market segments

Global conveyor systems market is segmented based on type, industry vertical and geography.

Market by Type

Belt

Roller

Pallet

Overhead

Others (Floor, Crescent, Tri-planer)

Market by Industry Verticals

Automotive

Airport

Retail

Food and Beverages

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Group S.à r.l.

Emerson Electric Co.

Interroll Holding Ltd.

Siemens AG

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schafer AG

Taikisha Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries

TGW Logistics Group Gmbh

Other players in the value chain include

Caterpillar Inc.

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Eisenmann Corporation

Fives Group

FlexLink

Mahindra Conveyor Systems

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Redler Limited

RUD

Shuttleworth, LLC.

Terratec

Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV

Chiorino S.p.A.

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Intelligrated Inc.

Kardex Group

Bastian Solutions, LLC

System Spa

Egemin Group NV

Dearborn Mid-West Company

