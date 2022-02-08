Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size 2021 Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and 2030 Forecast Research Report

Explosion protection equipment are used in different industry verticals to prevent ignition from several dangerous environments that can cause a sudden explosion. Explosion proof products are able to withstand an internal explosion. Equipment used in hazardous locations should be certified to an appropriate national standard and marked by an examining organization. ATEX is an authorized testing European organization which outlines procedures to evaluate a product design based on groups and categories.

North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2014 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to development in major nations, such as China, India and others. Therefore, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2022.

Increased safety, rise in automation sector, growth in industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that strengthen the market. However, lack of standardization restricts the market growth. Increased demand for integrated systems and investment in emerging markets would foster the growth of the global market.

Area classification defines the probability of an explosive substance being present at a specific location of an industry. The equipment is produced, designed, and installed as per the laws, regulations, and standards of the legislatures. The European Union formulates the manufacturing of equipment as per the Zone system. Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22 classify the hazardous areas in which the presence of flammable substances is very high, high, and moderately high.

While the National Electric Code (NEC) is the standard followed by North America, which includes class, division, and group system. The classes define occurrence of three categories of flammable substance, whereas divisions specify the likelihood of explosive materials in the hazardous environments. The classes and divisions are further divided into seven groups, which define classes by ranking the flammable and critical natures related to other substances.

Explosion proof equipment is segmented into industry vertical, applicable system, protection method, and geography. On the basis of applicable system, the market is divided into cable gland, junction boxes & enclosures, lighting system, lifting & material handling system, automation system, surveillance & monitoring system, signaling devices, and other segments. Based on protection methods, the market is categorized into explosion containment, explosion isolation, and explosion prevention. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into oil & gas, pharmaceutical, marine, mining, manufacturing, food processing, and other divisions. Across the globe, the market is segmented into the geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover.

ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., R. Stahl AG, BARTEC Group, Adalet, Siemens AG, Intertek Group Plc, Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, and Cooper Industries (Eaton), are some of the key market players that operate in the world explosion proof equipment market.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the world explosion proof equipment market, which includes current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers, which enables the market players to formulate effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the key intermediaries involved and their respective roles at every stage.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated from 2016 to 2022, which are provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Marine

Mining

Food Processing

Oil & Gas

Others (Construction, Automotive, Waste Management, and Service)

By Applicable System

Cable Glands

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Lifting & Material Handling System

Lighting System

Automation System

Surveillance and Monitoring System

Signaling Devices

Others (Switchgear, HVAC, Conduits, Flexible Couplings, and Unions)

By Protection Method

Explosion Containment

Explosion Prevention

Explosion Segregation

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Adalet

Intertek Group Plc

Extronics Ltd

BARTEC Group

R. STAHL AG

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

ABB Group

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

BCom Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

CamLogic Snc

Johnson Controls

Excalibur Miretti Group

Shomal Co.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Explosion-proof Motor Co., Ltd

Parker Hannifin Corporation

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

