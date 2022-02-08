Medium Voltage Cables Market Share, Regions Status, Growth Prospect, Comparison by Applications, Types, Manufacturers Profiles and Forecast to 2030

Medium voltage cables are a necessary component for power transmission and distribution in the voltage range of 1000 V to 35 kV. These cables are used across industrial (power, oil & gas, mining, chemicals and others), renewables, and infrastructure sector. In the renewables sector, the cables are increasingly being used for wind and solar power generation. Moreover, the cables are widely used in infrastructure sector including railways, airports and sea ports for powering the lightening and security systems, and other purposes.

Medium voltage cables market is expected to witness a notable growth over the next 5-6 years. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 – 2022, to garner over $50 billion by 2022. The growth would primarily be driven by rising electricity demand globally, particularly from developing countries such as China, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

In developed economies, such as Europe, requirement of increasing power generation and expanding wind sector offers significant growth potential. However, fluctuating prices of metals, such as copper, aluminum, and others, restrain the market growth. Growing investments in renewables sector drives the demand for power infrastructure, offering significant opportunities for growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of installation, end user, and geography. On the basis of installations, the market is segmented into underground, submarine, and overhead. Key end users of medium voltage cables are industries, renewable sector, and infrastructure sector. Industries are further segmented into oil & gas, mining & metals, chemicals & petrochemicals, cement & manufacturing, utilities, and others; renewables sector into wind and solar; and infrastructure sector into transportation, and commercial. Geographically, the classification includes North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, & rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, & rest of LAMEA).

The key market players are Prysmian SpA, General Cable Corporation, Nexans, NKT Cables, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Brugg Cables, Dubai Cable Company Private Limited, Leoni, Southwire, and TPC Wires & Cable Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS:

The detailed analysis provides market intelligence about installation, user, and geography to enable precise investment decisions for stakeholders.

This report entails a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market through 2015-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing and future market opportunities.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries in the market, which is likely to help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps to understand the overall market dynamics.

MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLES MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Installation

Underground

Submarine

Overhead

By End User

Industries

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Cement & manufacturing

Utilities

Others (Paper & Pulp, Wastewater Treatment, & Pharmaceutical)

Renewable Sector

Wind

Solar

Infrastructure

Transportation

Commercial

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

LAMEA

Brazil

Middle East

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players:

Prysmian SpA

General Cable Corporation

Nexans

NKT Cables

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Brugg Cables

Dubai Cable Company Private Limited

Leoni

Southwire

TPC Wires and Cables Corporation

