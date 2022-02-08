Pool Tables Market Size 2021 By Share, Industry Statistics, Global Trends Evaluation, Business Challenges, and Investment Opportunities Analysis till 2030

The global pool tables market size was valued at $214.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $291.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Pool Tables Market.

Pool is one of the many popular cue sports in which a stick called a cue is used to strike different colored balls on a pool table in order to pocket them. Today, the term pool is often used as a collective term for billiards and snooker. Pool differs from other games in the size of the cue stick, the height of the rails, the size of the balls, and the pockets shade of the balls used, which includes one ball each of yellow, green, earthy colored, blue, pink, and dark blue and 15 red balls.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Originally, pool tables had flat walls for rails, and their only purpose was to keep the balls from falling off. They were previously referred to as “banks” because they resembled the banks of a river. The playing surface of a 9 foot’ pool table is 2.54m long and 1.27m wide, while a 8 foot’ pool table is 2.34m long and 1.17m wide. A pool table’s length is always twice its width. Pool tables have six pockets: two at the top end called the ‘top’ pockets, one each in the middle of the longer sides called the ‘center’ pockets, and two at the bottom end called the ‘bottom’ pockets.

Pool game was halted for three months due to COVID-19, which is expected to have a long-term impact on the players’ game. Pool is all about precision and technique, which requires consistent practice to maintain muscle memory. When compared to other sports around the world, it is one of the most technical sports. Thus, regular practice for the players becomes critical and necessary for maintaining consistency in the game. But due to shut down of sports academies and clubs during lockdown, pool players were unable to practice the game.

The growing popularity of cue games among the millennial generation has stimulated interest in pool tables in recent years. The pool table market must be affected by both macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors driving the pool table market include mass urbanization and monetary development in developing countries, which increased the number of pool clubs and triggered interest in the game among a diverse range of people globally. One of the key microeconomic components determining the development of the pool table market is product development aligned with consumer loyalty.

People are looking for a pool table for their home in order to incorporate the game into their recreational activities. Furthermore, the rise of pool table cum eating tables, which allow you to play the game as well as eat in a comfortable manner, is stimulating the pool table market’s development. Furthermore, growing interest in pool tables in corporate workspaces to relieve stress from demanding jobs may drive market development.

Pool table manufacturers have begun to make advancements to support their use as a family recreational activity. One of the ideas that has emerged in this space is the availability of their convertible adaptations, wherein a table can be used as a pool table, supper table, and other multipurpose family utilities. Recently, the growing popularity of open-air pool tables has been followed by merchants, who have reacted crucially by bringing weatherproof and lightweight pool tables to the market shelf. International firms are now offering their products through online channels in order to gain more reach and visibility, with little coordination with local distributors.

The global pool tables market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into American pool table and British pool table. As per material, it is divided into slate pool table, wooden pool table, metallic pool table and rubber pool table. Based on end use, it is categorized as residential, commercial and professional. According to distribution channel, the pool tables market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the global pool tables market are American Heritage Billiards, Beijing Xingpaiweiye Sports Goods Co. Ltd, Blatt Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gabriels Billiards, Imperial International, Legacy Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc, Riley England and Valley Dynamo Inc.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o American pool table

o British pool table

By Material

o Slate pool table

o Wooden pool table

o Metallic pool table

o Rubber pool table

By End Use

o Residential

o Commercial

o Professional

By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Departmental Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Sales Channel

By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o France

o Netherlands

o Germany

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of LAMEA

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

