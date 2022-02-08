Luxury Travel Market Analysis 2021, Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2030

Luxury travel market epitomizes most desirable destinations, luxurious accommodations, convenient transport facilities, and authentic travel experience. Luxury travel aims to offer exotic experience to its travelers. Private jet planes, spas, special menus, private island rentals, and private yacht are some of the unique services offered to the luxury travelers.

Travelers, nowadays, love to experiment with destinations to gain deeper experience and absorb new cultures worldwide. To gain a valuable and unforgettable experience, people increasingly opt for unique trips which include cultural visit, cruising, and adventure activities. People spend large amount of money on luxury travel to avail the highest level of comfort and exclusive individual services. Europe and North America are the most preferred destinations for luxury travel.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Luxury Travel Market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Growth in inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in the middle & upper class expenditure, and growth in interest of people to spend more time with family are some of the factors that propel the growth of the luxury travel market. People opt for unique abroad holiday, cruising, and adventure trips for valuable experiences. Business travel has also evolved over the time and people tend to travel lavishly for business trips. Fluctuating economies in many regions act as a threat for the growth of the luxury travel market.

The luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of types of tours, age group, type of traveler, and region. Based on types of tours, the market is bifurcated into customized and private vacations, adventure and safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration and special event, and culinary travel and shopping.

Age groups of luxury travel market are millennial (21-30), generation x (31-40), baby boomers (41-60), and silver hair (60 and above). Luxury travel market is further bifurcated into types of traveler as absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury. Geographically, the global luxury travel market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Singapore, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Although the key developed countries such as the U.S., Germany hold a higher share of the luxury travel market, there has been a rise in demand for international luxury travel in the developing countries such as China and India. The drift is due to the increase in the per capita income of middle class travelers in the developing countries.

The key players profiled in this report include Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Cox and Kings Ltd, TUI group, Micato Safaris, Ker and Downey, Tauck, Thomas Cook Group, Scott Dunn Ltd, Kensington Tours, and Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global luxury travel market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Luxury Travel Key Market Segments:

By Type of Tour

– Customized & Private Vacation

– Adventure & Safari

– Cruise/Ship Expedition

– Small Group Journey

– Celebration & Special Event

– Culinary Travel & Shopping

By Age Group

– Millennial (21-30)

– Generation X (31-40)

– Baby Boomers (41-60)

– Silver Hair (60 and above)

By Type Of Traveller

– Absolute Luxury

– Aspiring Luxury

– Accessible Luxury

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Singapore

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle-East

o Africa

