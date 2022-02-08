Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market Analysis 2021, Industry Size, share by Regions, Key Players with Product Profiles, Application, Impact of COVID-19, Forecast to 2030

The Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market was valued at $89,596.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $110,586.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021-2027. Athletic sportswear and footwear are sporting goods that are majorly worn while performing sporting and recreational activities or during workout sessions. Athletic sportswear and footwear include aerobic & gym wear shoes , running shoes, tracksuits & jerseys and others. They are easily available in the market through various distribution channels, including franchise store, online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, and specialty stores.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increase in penetration of internet and continuous expansion of online stores are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific sportswear and footwear market. Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders in the countries such as India, China, and Japan. Thus, increase in number of health-conscious consumers has created a strong demand for athletic sportswear and footwear, which, in turn, augments the growth of the overall market. Moreover, rise in trend of fashionable sports apparel is fueling the growth of athletic sportswear and footwear market. Furthermore, continuous innovation in sportswear and footwear notably contributes toward the growth of the market. For instance, Adidas launched electronic-enabled shoes (smart shoe) that exhibit shock-absorbing feature depending on body weight, running style, speed, and running surface.

However, increase in proclivity of kids in indoor leisure activities is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, increase in participation of women in sports is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market in the near future. The Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market is segmented into product type, sports, user, and country. By product type, the market is classified into sports shoes, running & walking shoes, hiking and backpacking shoes, aerobic & gym wear shoes, tracksuits & jerseys, t-shirts & shorts, and others.

Depending on sports, it is fragmented into football, cricket, basketball, tennis, adventure sports, cycling, yoga & gymnastics, running, boxing, and others. On the basis of user, it is segregated into men, women, and kids. Country wise, it is studied across China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The major players in the Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear industry analyzed in this report include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Brooks Running Company, Fila Holding Corporation, Li Ning Company Limited, New Balance, Inc. Nike, Inc., Puma Se, Skechers USA, Inc., and Under Armour, Inc. These players focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Asia Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in Asia-Pacific region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific market, key players, market segments, Gender, and growth strategies.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product type

o Sports Shoes

o Running and Walking Shoes

o Hiking and Backpacking Shoes

o Aerobic and Gym Wear Shoes

o Tracksuits and Jerseys

o T Shirts and Shorts

o Others

– By Sports

o Football

o Cricket

o Basketball

o Tennis

o Adventure Sports

o Cycling,

o Yoga and Gymnastics

o Running

o Boxing

o Others

– By User

o Men

o Women

o Kids

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

