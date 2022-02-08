Fishing Equipment Market Size, Growth, Share Global Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2021

The global fishing equipment market size was valued at $13,481.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $16,107.8 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fishing Equipment Market .

Rise in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers or discounts related to fishing equipment attracts consumers to purchase fishing equipment through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer base in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facilities to enter new international markets for major brands further boosts growth of the fishing equipment market.

Availability of salt water fishing rods, lures, reels, and lines helps in fishing in blazing sun, stormy seas, and natural aggressiveness of deep sea. Moreover, salt water fishing equipment are durable and can withstand corrosive effects of water, which is the current trend in the fishing equipment market. Salt water fishing equipment have become popular, owing to rise in commercial fishing and sports fishing and increase in interest of people toward fishing in salt water.

Furthermore, there are different types of salt water fishing techniques such as spearfishing, hand-gathering, surf fishing, cast-net fishing, bottom fishing, trolling, and fly fishing, which are used by fisherman to catch fishes in large quantities. Thus, availability of durable fishing equipment and various fishing techniques are anticipated to boost growth of the fishing equipment market.

The fishing equipment market is segmented into type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into hooks, lines, sinkers & floats, rods, reels, nets & traps, spears & gaffs, and others. By nature, it is divided into fresh water, salt water, and fly fishing. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the fishing equipment industry include Rome Specialty Company, Inc., Daiwa Corporation, Pure Fishing, Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., Maver UK Ltd, Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc., Pradco Outdoor Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd, and Tica Fishing Tackle.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fishing equipment market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing market opportunities.

– Key countries in all major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

– The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the fishing equipment market segmentation assists to determine prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of present position of the market players.

– The report includes analysis of regional as well as global fishing equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Hooks

– Lines

– Sinkers & Floats

– Rods

– Reels

– Nets & Traps

– Spear & Gaffs

– Others

By Nature

– Fresh Water

– Salt Water

– Fly Fishing

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Russia

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia & New Zealand

? Korea

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia-pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Turkey

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

