DevSecOps Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2030 with Top Countries Data

DevSecOps market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the DevSecOps market by region.

DevSecOps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for DevSecOps.

DevSecOps Market: Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ and Forecasts up to 2023.

Overview:

In the recent times’ a new trend is gaining popularity in the software development life cycle called DevSecOps. This technology bridges the gap between development’ operations’ and security teams to speed up the software development process through collaboration and communication among the teams. The goal of DevOps is to give more ownership to the development team for developing and monitoring applications. Security plays a key role by providing high-end security to the applications.

“DevSecOps = DevOps + Security”

The rising adoption of various software applications among businesses and consumers has opened new avenues for hackers to hack data leading to the lack of security in terms of coding or configurations. DevSecOps is expected to play a vital role at this point in maintaining the security by collaborating various departments at the initial stages of product development.

Market Analysis:

According to Reportocean Research’ the global DevSecOps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The rising security breaches’ awareness about DevSecOps platforms’ need for improving SDLC by reducing the time wasted’ and the increasing investment activities have led to the demand for DevSecOps. In addition’ the growing demand for advanced technologies’ such as AI’ automation’ and cloud technologies’ are expected to support the DevSecOps market growth. The market is analyzed by regions’ deployment type’ and enterprise type.

Segmentation Analysis: Regions and Deployment type

Region-wise: The Americas leads the market followed by Europe. The US’ Canada’ UK’ Germany’ and France are the major revenue generators owing to the rising security breaches’ advanced technology’ demand for high-end software products’ and government rules and regulations related to security. Asia Pacific is always an attractive market for the key stakeholders to enhance their business or product portfolios. Especially’ India’ China’ Japan’ Singapore’ Philippines’ and other country enterprises are showing interest in the DevSecOps platform. It shows that DevSecOps platform adoption rate is about to witness a lot of investment in the upcoming years. Finally’ MEA is an emerging market for the key stakeholders during 2017-2023.

This report provides details about DevSecOps deployment type. Most of the DevSecOps players are offering cloud and on-premises deployment modes for their customers and most of the enterprises are still demanding for the on-premises model. In the recent years’ the enterprises are moving from on-premises to the cloud’ but cloud providers need to ensure security at each stage of the product development involving security’ developers’ and operational professionals. The cloud deployment model is expected to contribute the major market share followed by the on-premises model.

Enterprise type Analysis

Globally’ all kinds of enterprises are falling under security breaches somehow’ especially SMEs are always targeted by the hackers’ due to the lack of IT infrastructure and knowledge about security threats. Whereas’ larger enterprises are adopting more and more digital’ advanced technologies to reach their customer demands’ but security loopholes on software product/services may impact their customer experience. Thus’ enterprises are showing interest in adopting the DevSecOps platform and using it. The large enterprise segment is leading the market’ followed by the SMEs’ but in the future the SMEs segment is expected to increase its revenue contribution toward the market growth.

Key Vendors and Competitive Analysis

Some of the companies covered in the report include IBM’ Splunk’ Chef Software’ Puppet’ Amazon’ CA Technologies’ Qualys’ and others. The small and growing start-ups are focusing to provide high-end DevSecOps tools and are receiving a good number of customers. The big players are enhancing partnerships and M&A strategies with the small players to increase their footprints in the market’ and thus’ gain a leading position in the DevSecOps platform market. Players are investing in building an expertise workforce in the DevSecOps area to satisfy the ongoing and future demands.

