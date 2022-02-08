Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2027.Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD 1.32 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Automated liquid handling technologies are precisely programmed to transfer liquid in a clinical and research laboratory, for testing purposes. The global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market is being driven by the growing number of medical laboratories as they widely use automated liquid handling technologies for testing and sampling. For instance, according to Statista, revenue of medical laboratories in the U.S. is projected to increase from USD 34.65 billion in 2018 to USD 37.8 billion by 2024. Also, according to Statista, number of clinical diagnostic laboratory tests in Russia has increased from 276.6 million in 2018 to 373.7 million in 2021

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4109

. Another important driving factor for the market is the technological advancement in the medical tests to enable faster processing. For instance, in October 2021, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approved SpeeDx PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test that detects current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. It provides automated software reporting, and liquid handling robotics in the form of the SpeeDx PlexPrep.

Also, in September 2021, Hamilton and Rhinostics reinvented rapid swab-based sample workflows from collection to processing to detect novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens. Furthermore, the growing trend of automation, adoption of contactless operations to prevent contamination and developing healthcare infrastructure will provide new opportunities for the global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies industry. However, evaporation control in Automated Liquid handling systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global automated liquid handling technologies market is analyzed on the basis of the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher usage of advanced automation solutions and increasing life science research. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to expanding base of biotech companies, and developing pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analytik Jena AG

Hamilton Company

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Eppendorf AG

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Labnet International, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Species offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4109

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Workstations

Reagents

Consumables

By Application:

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4109

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4109

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/