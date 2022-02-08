Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market to reach USD 2072.93 million by 2027. Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The data center rack PDU provides power delivery, as it is fitted with various outlets and prevents components from power failure or electricity overload. Rising energy consumption by data centers, increasing number of data centers and strategic steps taken by market players to cater the rising demand are injecting demand in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Eaton acquired Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), The acquisition was aimed towards complementing Eaton’s offerings and to allow it to better serve the data center customers. Also, according to Nuclear Reaction Data Centers (NRDC), in United States, electricity consumption by data centers has increased from 91 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 to 140 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2020. Furthermore, growing focus on product innovations and surge in internet proliferation are the factors expected to create lucrative demand during forecast period. However, high cost associated with technology and complexity in data center design are the factors anticipated to majorly restrict the growth in near future.

North America is the dominating region in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to presence of may prominent players and rise in online shopping leading to set up of data centers in retailer’s own premises. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during forecast period, due to growing preference for digitization and rising adoption of cloud-based services.

Major market player included in this report are:

APC Corp (Schneider Electric)

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Enlogic Systems LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Raritan, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Non-intelligent

Intelligent

– Metered

– Switched

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

