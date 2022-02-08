Alexa
Taiwan Power Lottery shoots up to NT$1.15 billion

Grand Lottery jackpot climbs to NT$210 million

  121
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 13:25
Happy Buddha. (Max Pixel image)

Happy Buddha. (Max Pixel image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot is expected to hit NT$1.15 billion (US$41.3 million), while the Grand Lottery (大樂透) jackpot is anticipated to climb to NT$210 million.

No one held the winning numbers for the Power Lottery NT$910 million jackpot announced Monday evening (Feb. 7), which were 09,13, 21, 27, 35, and 38, with 02 as a special number. This means that the lottery has now gone 31 draws without anyone winning the prize, resulting in the jackpot rising to NT$1.15 billion.

The next round of winning numbers for the Power Lottery will be announced on Thursday (Feb. 10).

As of Monday, no one held the winning numbers for the Grand Lottery either, which were 03, 18, 23, 32, 40, and 45, with a special number of 38. This means that the jackpot has been increased to NT$210 million, with the next draw taking place on Tuesday (Feb. 8).
