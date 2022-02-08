Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hunter lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 68-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 11:37
Hunter lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 68-49

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 68-49 win over Western Carolina on Monday night.

De'Monte Buckingham had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (14-10, 6-6 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points and six rebounds. Bas Leyte had 10 rebounds.

Nick Robinson had 20 points for the Catamounts (9-16, 3-9). Cam Bacote added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 13:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
"