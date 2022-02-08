Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Foster scores 21 to lift Howard over Delaware St. 69-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 11:24
Foster scores 21 to lift Howard over Delaware St. 69-64

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 21 points as Howard edged past Delaware State 69-64 on Monday night.

Randall Brumant had 13 points for Howard (10-10, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Steve Settle III had five assists.

Myles Carter had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-17, 0-7), who have now lost 15 games in a row. Martez Robinson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"