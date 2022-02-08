Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wynter scores 27 to lead Drexel over James Madison 72-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 11:03
Wynter scores 27 to lead Drexel over James Madison 72-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had a season-high 27 points as Drexel topped James Madison 72-66 on Monday night.

Wynter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Melik Martin had 14 points for Drexel (11-10, 6-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Vado Morse had 17 points for the Dukes (13-9, 4-7). Terrence Edwards added 14 points. Alonzo Sule had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"