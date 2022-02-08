Alexa
7.5 million tourists swarmed Taiwan’s Tainan during LNY

Tainan received 1 million visitors on multiple days of Lunar New Year holiday

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 12:52
Tainan Shan-Shan Garden and Old Waterworks Museum. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan experienced a tourism boom during the Lunar New Year holiday, attracting over 7.5 million visitors, more than four times the population of the city.

Tainan boasts a rich cultural heritage and plethora of natural landscapes and gastronomic delights, making it a top choice for domestic travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine-day holiday saw at least 650,000 visitors per day, with some days hitting 1 million, according to the city’s Tourism Bureau.

Occupancy at accommodation businesses in Tainan reached an average rate of 80% during the first five days of the Lunar calendar. Demand was so robust that some fully booked hotels had to divert customers to other lodgings via a government-operated platform.

Temples of various deities were flooded with a total of 3.5 million tourists, as it’s a LNY tradition to pray for good fortune in the coming year. Tainan is expected to sustain its tourism boom in the near-term by hosting iconic folk celebration the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival next week and lantern festivals lasting until the end of the month.

Visit Travel Tainan to learn more.

"